Die Casting Congress Goes Virtual

The North American Die Casting Association (NADCA) announced that the Die Casting Congress & Tabletop will now be taking place virtually October 20-22, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NADCA wants to keep the industry informed and connected, but safe, during these unprecedented times. A virtual event will provide participants with the ability to obtain the latest technical information, learn and network from the safety of their own home or office.

Participants can expect the same technical presentations and supplier exhibition as they would from the in-person event. This three-day event will feature:

Die Casting Congress sessions pass holders will have access to video presentations, downloadable content and Q&A sessions with presenters.

A robust Exhibitor Database with handouts, videos and information about products and services, as well as the ability to book one-on-one meetings with exhibitors.

Virtual networking options

NADCA will provide quick training tutorials for presenters, attendees and exhibitors to learn the digital event platform. Event registration will open July 2020. Click here for additional details.