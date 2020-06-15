Kanthal Helps Create World’s Fastest Pizza Oven

Kanthal engineers decided to put their skills to the test and see how fast they could actually bake a pizza without compromising quality. So, working with electric heating, they built an oven consisting of eight porcupine elements in the iron-chromium aluminum alloy Kanthal AF heated to a temperature of 1650°F. Working with a professional pizza chef, they managed to bake a delicious Neapolitan pizza in just 37 seconds.

The eight porcupine elements use electromagnetic radiation to heat up the object it hits, while reflectors help to spread the heat. The AF alloy is often used in electric heating elements in industrial furnaces, such as in suspended coil elements in fan heaters.

Click here to watch a video of the experiment. You can watch a video of the development of the oven alongside comments from the engineers here.

