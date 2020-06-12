Liberty Wire Upgrades Controls for Furnace Line

Super Systems Inc. completed a nitrogen-methanol controls upgrade for an industrial furnace line at Liberty Wire in Johnstown, Pa. The scope of the project included a new control system and panel for a continuous annealing furnace line for processing coiled wire products. The SSI Matrix control system was incorporated to control the automated flow and mixing of the process gases. SSI HMI and eFlo 2.0 meters were also integrated to provide Liberty Wire with the latest in hardware, software and communications technology.

Liberty Wire Johnstown produces a range of steel wire and rod products for the transportation and construction industries. The company focuses on market segments where metallurgical quality is the differentiating factor.

Super Systems Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been developing and manufacturing products for the thermal-processing industry since 1995. SSi’s products include probes, analyzers, flow meters, controllers, software solutions and engineered systems.