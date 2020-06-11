Ipsen Continues with Service, Calibrations Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ipsen Customer Service Team is committed to supporting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic with both on-site and remote assistance to keep critical heat-treating equipment operational. The Cherry Valley, Ill.-based company continues to provide advanced aftermarket support, including instrument calibrations and temperature uniformity surveys (TUS), that adhere to various industry standards such as Nadcap, AMS 2750E, AMS 2769C and MedAccred. Ipsen provides calibration and TUS services for the aerospace and defense, medical device, automotive and energy industries to help ensure their equipment remains in compliance.

In accordance with government requirements, Ipsen is following all necessary safety protocols, including wearing personal protective equipment, maintaining social distancing, limiting face-to-face contact and increasing the use of remote assistance where possible.