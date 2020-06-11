GFG Alliance to Build EAF, DRI Facility in Australia

GFG Alliance (GFG) will add an electric-arc furnace (EAF) and a direct reduced iron (DRI) facility to Whyalla, its South Australian-based steelworks. The EAF will utilize the latest technology for energy optimization, and the DRI facility will produce low-emission Greensteel from GFG’s South Australian magnetite resource and domestic steel scrap. These investments, along with previously announced plans for a new rolling mill to be built by Danieli, are part of GFG’s updated Whyalla Greensteel Transformation Plan.

Combined, these new facilities will produce advanced steel long products for the Australian construction, critical infrastructure and mining industries. The new DRI plant will be fed by natural gas before transitioning to green hydrogen produced from GFG’s own renewable energy projects, including one of Australia’s largest solar farms being built in Whyalla.

According to GFG, this plan will transform Whyalla into an internationally competitive steel manufacturer and fulfil the company’s ambition to become the world’s largest carbon-neutral steel producer by 2030.