New Technology Helps Police Battle COVID-19

Ford has designed a new heated software enhancement to pilot with its Police Interceptor Utility – one that law enforcement agencies across the country can utilize to help reduce the footprint of the COVID-19 virus. The technology bakes the vehicle’s interior until viruses inside are inactivated.

Using Police Interceptor Utility’s own powertrain and climate control systems, this software solution enables vehicles to elevate passenger compartment temperatures beyond 133°F. It is available immediately on all 2013-19 Police Interceptor Utility vehicles in the United States, Canada and other countries around the world.

Click here to read the PR from Ford.