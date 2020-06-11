Brake Pads without Copper, Nickel

The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM) is partnering with Denmark’s SBS Friction A/S and the Danish Technological Institute to develop an iron-based sintered brake pad for motorcycles.

The aim of the research project is to develop copper- and nickel-free sintered brake pads with tribological properties equivalent to those of conventional metallic brake pads. Initial tests have shown that the iron-based new developments are achieving promising results.

