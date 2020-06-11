magEzine news

Brake Pads without Copper, Nickel

061120-Fraunhofer

Source: Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials

June 11, 2020
Reprints
No Comments

The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM) is partnering with Denmark’s SBS Friction A/S and the Danish Technological Institute to develop an iron-based sintered brake pad for motorcycles.

The aim of the research project is to develop copper- and nickel-free sintered brake pads with tribological properties equivalent to those of conventional metallic brake pads. Initial tests have shown that the iron-based new developments are achieving promising results.

Learn more.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

You must login or register in order to post a comment.