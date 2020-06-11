NASA Awards $1.79 Billion Contract for Engines

In support of NASA’s Artemis Program to return America to the Moon, Aerojet Rocketdyne has been awarded a $1.79 billion contract modification for the production of an additional 18 RS-25 engines to support future deep-space exploration missions.

The flight-proven engines are used to propel NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a critical element of the Artemis program. As NASA looks to land the first woman and next man on the Moon with the Artemis program, SLS is the super heavy-lift rocket that will carry the crew and cargo to the lunar vicinity.

