Air Force Looks to Replace Hundreds of B-52 Engines

June 11, 2020
The U.S. Air Force (USAF) released a draft request for proposal to replace the engines of the aging Boeing B-52H Stratofortress. The service plans to buy 608 commercial engines to enable it to operate the heavy bombers until at least 2050. The USAF plans to award a contract in May 2021, with the engines being delivered over 17 years.

The service’s fleet of B-52Hs have flown with Pratt & Whitney TF33-PW-103 engines since the early 1960s, and each bomber has eight engines. The USAF wants a military derivative of a commercial engine to replace those turbines.

