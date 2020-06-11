Chinese Steel Scrap Consumption Increases

According to a report from the Bureau of International Recycling, steel scrap consumption soared 15% in China last year to 215.93 million metric tons. This was an increase from 187.77 million metric tons in 2018, cementing China’s position as the world’s largest steel scrap user.

The report says the increase was mainly due to higher pollutant emission standards for the Chinese steel industry. Most of the country’s BOF mills have actively increased scrap inputs, and there was also an increase in the country’s scrap-intensive electric furnace production.