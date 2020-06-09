NewsVacuum/Surface Treatments

Solar Atmospheres Adds Vacuum Oil-Quench Furnace

June 9, 2020
Solar Atmospheres of Western PA (SAWPA) will install a 36-inch x 36-inch x 48-inch vacuum oil-quench (VOQ) furnace capable of safely quenching 2,000-pound loads without carbon-potential concerns. Designed and built by Solar Manufacturing, the furnace will be operational in early 2021. SAWPA is currently constructing a 15,000-square-foot building to make room for the VOQ furnace line, which includes a parts washer, two tempering furnaces and a charge car. The interconnecting 30-foot-tall building will be completed in mid-summer 2020, making the entire SAWPA complex in Hermitage, Pa., 120,000 square feet under one roof.

