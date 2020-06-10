Winston Heat Treating officially started up in 1967, but its roots go back a little further.

A family-owned machine shop called Lahm Tool and Die Company opened in 1959 to serve the local automotive industry. Recognizing that market’s need for a quality commercial heat treater that focused on tooling, the Lahm family created Winston Heat Treating.

Named after the street on which it was originally located, Dayton, Ohio-based Winston Heat Treating began providing quality work and dependable service to the tool-and-die and automotive industries. After just five years, in 1972, the company expanded and moved to a larger facility that could accommodate additional equipment. Coincidentally, the company hired current CEO John Reger that same year.

The longtime MTI member grew steadily through the years. Winston Heat Treating completed its first expansion at its new location in 1984, adding over 3,000 square feet of space. Ten years later, the company completed another major expansion. This time Winston Heat Treating added 10,000 square feet to consolidate its vacuum furnaces into one department while making way for more new equipment.

In 2005, Winston Heat Treating completed its first successful Nadcap audit to become one of the first commercial heat treaters in the country to simultaneously hold accreditations for both ISO and Nadcap. More recently, the company consecutively completed its Nadcap in good standing to move from an 18-month to a 24-month audit schedule, and it is scheduled to leap from ISO 9001:2015 certification to AS9100 compliance in 2020.

Winston Heat Treating wasn’t done growing. In 2015, two years shy of its 50th anniversary, the company added over 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space and acquired nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space on an adjacent property. The expansion project also included major renovations throughout the existing facility, as well as refurbishments to the exterior of the plant.

Today, with 48 employees, Winston Heat Treating provides a wide range of thermal-processing services, including: vacuum heat treatment (hardening, annealing, solution annealing, normalizing, stress relieving, precipitation hardening), batch integral-quench processing (neutral hardening, carbonitriding, carburizing, case hardening), gas nitriding, induction hardening and laboratory testing. The heat treater has also expanded its customer base to include the automotive, aerospace, military, mining, medical and electronics industries.

Winston Heat Treating’s largest vacuum and atmosphere equipment measure 36 x 36 x 48 inches and can accommodate parts up to 55 inches long and up to 3,000 pounds per heat lot. This equipment includes custom recipe development for repeatable part numbers and digital storage of furnace records for traceability.

In 2017, in the midst of its 50th anniversary year, Winston Heat Treating was named the Commercial Heat Treater of the Year by Industrial Heating. Officially called the “Master Craftsman Award,” it is presented annually to one MTI member company that demonstrates they are “making a positive impact on their community and their industry.” The award is based on achievements made in the areas of quality programs, pollution/hazardous waste control and community involvement.

Visit www.winstonht.com for more information on Winston Heat Treating.