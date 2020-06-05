NewsHeat Treating

Electronics Manufacturer Orders Mesh-Belt Conveyor Furnace

June 5, 2020
Lindberg/MPH shipped a mesh-belt conveyor furnace to a company in the electronics manufacturing industry. The electrically heated furnace, which has a maximum temperature of 2012°F (1100°C), has an argon process atmosphere and a full muffle design. The total equipment input is approximately 9 kW. The purge chambers are located at the entrance and exit ends of the furnace and contain a removable baffle tray assembly. The overall dimensions of the furnace and stand are 128 inches long x 22 inches wide x 59 inches high.

The heated section of the furnace utilizes molded ceramic-fiber-embedded resistance heating-element modules with heat barriers located between each heating zone. This construction provides enhanced heating uniformity and thermal isolation for profile enhancement and flexibility.

