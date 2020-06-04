Tenova to Supply Heat-Treatment Portion for ACLs

Tenova LOI Thermprocess received an order from China’s Shougang Qian’an Electrical Vehicle Steel Co. for the heat-treatment portion (furnace system) for two annealing and coating lines (ACLs) for non-grain-oriented (NGO) electrical strip. The scope of the contract includes engineering, turnkey delivery of all furnace-related key components, supervision of assembly, commissioning and training. In addition to the electrical equipment belonging to the furnaces, the control components and the associated software and a mathematical furnace-management model will also be supplied.

The two furnace systems will meet the highest requirements for the production of NGO electrical steel. These systems are at the core of every treatment line for electrical steel with exact temperature control, changing gas compositions and precisely working slow and fast cooling system.

Shougang Qian’an Electrical Vehicle Steel is a subsidiary of Shougang Iron & Steel, which is based in Beijing. It is one of the three largest electrical sheet producers in China.