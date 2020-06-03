EuroPM2020 Virtual Congress Set for October

Euro PM2020 Congress, Europe's annual powder-metallurgy event organized by the European Powder Metallurgy Association, is set its debut as a virtual congress Oct. 5-7, 2020. This new event will be held online as a live webinar, and the virtual congress is expected to allow approximately 300 technical papers to be presented.

In an official statement, event organizers said the EPMA Board decided to postpone the live Euro PM Congress & Exhibition event in Lisbon until Oct. 17-20. Visit the event's official website for more information.