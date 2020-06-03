Fastener Manufacturer Orders Box Furnaces

L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. delivered three bench-mounted box furnaces that will be used to test high-temperature aerospace fasteners. The fastener manufacturer now has five GS series furnaces at its facility in Pennsylvania. The furnaces have internal dimensions of 18 inches wide x 12 inches high x 24 inches deep. Included is a spring-assist vertical lift door that allows for effortless loading and unloading at high temperatures. The industrial control system includes a Eurotherm temperature controller, over-temperature protection and a recirculation fan for uniformity.

Elements are located on both sides and at the top and bottom of the furnace, which enables equal heat distribution from all sides. This element distribution has proven to achieve a uniformity gradient of ±10°F with the industrial control option.