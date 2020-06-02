Olympic Steel Opens Facility in Georgia

Olympic Steel Inc. opened a 120,000-square-foot metal-processing facility in Buford, Ga. The location expands the company’s southeastern region footprint, which also includes facilities in Locust, North Carolina; Winder, Ga.; and Hanceville, Ala. The Buford facility will act as the region’s primary flat-rolled fabrication hub, with metal processing anchored in the Winder facility; metal distribution in both the Winder and Hanceville locations; and pipe and tube laser fabrication and bending and welding at the company’s Chicago Tube & Iron location in Locust, N.C.

Combined, Olympic Steel’s facilities in the southeastern U.S. offer cut-to-length, slitting, leveling, laser and plasma cutting, forming, machining, welding, kitting, assembly and distribution for carbon, stainless and aluminum sheet, plate, coil, pipe and tube products. As part of the expansion, Olympic Steel added a new Mitsubishi fiber-optic laser and a 600-ton Verson stamping press. The additional equipment and processing capacity support the company’s commitment to automotive OEMs and their tier 1 and 2 parts makers.