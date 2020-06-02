Youngstown Tool & Die Orders Vacuum Furnaces

Youngstown Tool & Die, a manufacturer of aluminum extrusion dies based in Youngstown, Ohio, upgraded its in-house heat-treatment capabilities with two high-pressure gas-quench (HPGQ) vacuum furnaces from SECO/WARWICK. Youngstown Tool & Die, which has been in business since 1961, is moving into a larger facility to accommodate increased production needs. The new furnaces are part of the expansion project. According to the company, upgrading its existing atmosphere furnaces to HPGQ vacuum furnaces will significantly improve performance and increase throughput as it expands.

One of the two Vector furnaces, which were ordered in January, has already been delivered. The other is scheduled to ship later this year. The furnace’s high-pressure gas-quench system cools dense masses evenly and quickly without distortion.