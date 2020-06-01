Aerospace Manufacturer to Install 50 Metal AM Systems
Falcontech Co. Ltd., an aerospace manufacturing service provider based in China, announced plans for its Super AM Factory initiative with the targeted installation of 50 metal additive-manufacturing (AM) systems supplied by Farsoon Technologies. Falcontech is enhancing manufacturing capacity for series production by adopting more Farsoon machines to its current facility, reaching a total of 20 systems by the end of 2020. The customized large-format system has a build envelope of up to 24.4 x 24.4 x 43.3 inches (620 x 620 x 1,100 mm), which gives Falcontech a production tool for large aerospace applications.
