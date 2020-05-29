JM Steel Expands in Texas

JM Steel announced that it will be part of Steel Dynamics’ new flat-roll steel mill in Sinton, Texas – a move that will substantially expand JM Steel’s footprint over the next two years. The facility, scheduled to be operational in June 2021, will have an estimated annual capacity of 3.0 million tons and include next-generation electric-arc furnace (EAF) technology. JM Steel's facility has plans to include three slitting lines capable of producing 30,000 tons of steel per month. It will also include two roll-forming lines and a stamping press capable of producing 260,000 bolts per month to serve mining markets in Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.

Plans in three to four years include lighter-gauge slitting capabilities and additional value-added services like laser cutting and press braking.