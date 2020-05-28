Metex Heat Treating Orders Mesh-Belt Furnace

Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. has been contracted to design and commission a 6,600-pound/hour continuous mesh-belt atmosphere furnace system for Metex Heat Treating Ltd. of Brampton, Ontario. It will be commissioned for the hardening and tempering of high-volume automotive fasteners, stampings and assembly components. The system includes a computerized loading system, mesh-belt-controlled atmosphere hardening furnace, oil-quench system, mesh-belt tempering furnace, pre- and post-wash systems and Can-Eng’s PET System. It is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020.

By integrating the PET System, Metex has access to tracking of product status, detailed process data for continuous process improvements, comprehensive equipment diagnostics, cost analysis, inventory management and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) features to support compliance with CQI-9 guidelines. This furnace design integrates enhancements to the radiant heating system that provides Metex with added capacity within a fixed footprint.

Metex now has over 400,000 pounds/day of continuous atmosphere processing capacity.