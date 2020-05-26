Auto-Parts Manufacturer Orders Three-Chamber Vacuum Furnace

SECO/WARWICK received an order for a three-chamber vacuum furnace from a global manufacturer of automotive components. It will be the first furnace utilizing low-pressure carburizing (LPC) technology for the Indian company. It was chosen to solve a problem with intergranular oxidation present in the company’s traditional atmosphere heat-treat furnaces. The LPC furnace will be dedicated to small and large gear, pinion and other types of automotive gears. CaseMaster Evolution, a three-chamber vacuum furnace, delivers case hardening using LPC and oil quenching. It can replace existing lines and generators used for mass heat treatment under protective atmosphere while ensuring higher precision and process repeatability.

In related news, SECO/WARWICK received an order from Ukraine’s Kamyanka Machine Building for a system that will perform three heat-treatment processes in a single furnace. The production line includes a Vector vacuum furnace for hardening, quenching and tempering. It will be equipped with a closed water system and gas installation. Additional equipment will include an LPC option as well as quenching, heating in gas and isothermal cooling. As a result, the factory will be able to carry out the full heat-treatment process in one device in accordance with its requirements.