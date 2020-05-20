Italian Steel Company Picks Indiana for North American Headquarters

INOX Market Service, a global stainless steel processing company based in Italy, announced plans to establish its North American headquarters in Delaware County, Ind., creating up to 101 new jobs by the end of 2024. The company, which has operations in Europe, Mexico and India, will launch INOX Market North America (IMNA) and invest more than $15 million to construct and equip a 139,800-square-foot facility in Muncie. The new plant will allow INOX to expand its stainless steel forming and slitting operations while growing customer demand in the home appliance and industrial sectors. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, and the company expects to start production in spring 2021.

Once operational, IMNA will receive raw roll stainless steel coils and cut and form the steel for various uses. The company will deliver high-quality, Class A austenitic, ferritic and low-nickel stainless steel in multiple diameters.