magEzine news

Will hydrogen or natural gas replace coal in steelmaking?

052120-steel
May 20, 2020
Reprints
No Comments

In January, we reported that hydrogen was used to replace coal for the first time in a blast furnace, but the move to hydrogen is fraught with many challenges. It now appears that natural gas could be the easier fuel to usurp coal’s dominance in steelmaking. If this happens, the blast furnace could truly become a dinosaur if the natural gas is used to directly reduce ore to iron (DRI).

Learn more.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.