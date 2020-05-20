magEzine news
Will hydrogen or natural gas replace coal in steelmaking?
May 20, 2020
In January, we reported that hydrogen was used to replace coal for the first time in a blast furnace, but the move to hydrogen is fraught with many challenges. It now appears that natural gas could be the easier fuel to usurp coal’s dominance in steelmaking. If this happens, the blast furnace could truly become a dinosaur if the natural gas is used to directly reduce ore to iron (DRI).
