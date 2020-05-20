Recycling Spent Oil-Refinery Catalysts

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
We always like a good recycling story. Earlier this year, AMG Vanadium signed a long-term agreement to recycle oil-refinery and power-plant waste products into specialty metals used in automotive, energy transmission and infrastructure applications.
Check out the May 2020 issue of Industrial Heating, which features "Automotive and COVID-19: Radiators to Respirators, "Developments of Plasma Processing in Surface-Treating Technology", and much more.