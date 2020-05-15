Oil-and-Gas Company Acquires Steel Products Manufacturer

JD Fields & Company Inc. acquired Alameda Pipe & Steel Company, a steel products manufacturer based in Gardena, Calif. The purchase of the newly branded Alameda Pipe and Fab enables Houston, Texas-based JD Fields & Company, which has operated as a company of two business units focusing on steel pipe for the oil-and-gas sector and steel foundation products for civil infrastructure, to continue its evolution into a one-stop, vertically integrated supplier and manufacturer of its own steel products.

According to JD Fields and Company, the acquisition of Alameda Pipe and Fab is its first major step in a strategic growth plan to move into the steel manufacturing industry. The company will absorb Alameda’s plants and bring on its top-level executives.

JD Fields & Company operates 10 stocking locations throughout North America carrying 150,000 tons of inventory. In 2020, the company expanded into manufacturing with a spiral-weld pipe mill along with rolled and welded pipe fabricators. Alameda Pipe and Fab has evolved into a regional steel fabricator and producer of large rolled and welded steel pipes, tubular and structural fabrication, stocking materials and casing production. The company’s value-added sectors include rolled and welded large-diameter pipe manufacturing and pipe and specialty structural fabrication.