Nitrex Unveils New Brand Identity

Nitrex, a Novacap portfolio company and a global provider of fully integrated heat-treating solutions and technologies, unveiled a new corporate brand identity. A new logo will be adopted by all the Nitrex business units. For now, the names of the legal entities will not change so customers, suppliers and stakeholders can continue to use the existing names and addresses in all official communication. The new wordmark for United Process Controls leverages its well-known trade name, the UPC initials, in combination with the company’s best-known brand asset, Marathon Monitors, to form UPC-Marathon. G-M Enterprises, the newest addition to the Nitrex Turnkey Systems portfolio, traded its metallic graphic for a single-color wordmark using the same typeface as the other logos with the addition of the tagline, “A Nitrex Company.”

Nitrex was founded in 1984 in Montreal and operates three business units: Nitrex Turnkey System (NTS), which provides turnkey nitriding, nitrocarburizing and vacuum heat-treat systems; Heat Treating Services (HTS), a worldwide network of commercial heat-treating service centers; and UPC, a provider of controls upgrade and automation solutions for heat treating and combustion. Nitrex operates 14 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Italy, France, China and Japan.

“In our 35-year history, Nitrex has evolved from a small family-run business operating in Canada to a global company with an extensive portfolio serving the whole heat-treatment industry,” said Nitrex CEO Jean-Francois Cloutier.