Solar Atmospheres Adds Vacuum Gas-Nitriding Furnace

To support an increasing demand for high-value gas nitriding, Solar Atmospheres in Souderton Pa., installed a vacuum gas-nitriding furnace. Built by sister company Solar Manufacturing, the front-loading furnace incorporates the latest nitriding and recipe system from the furnace manufacturer. The automated controls meet AMS 2759/10, Automated Gaseous Nitriding Controlled by Nitrogen Potential, in addition to the standard AMS 2759/6, Gaseous Nitriding of Low-Alloy Steel Parts. The automated control system is useful for single-stage and two-stage (Floe) processing. All hot-zone components are made completely of graphitic materials inert to the anhydrous ammonia used during the nitriding process.

In addition to a forced-gas cooling system, the furnace also incorporates Solar Manufacturing’s unique convection heating system. This design has advantages over conventional retort-type systems in the reduction of cycle time – by as much as 50%, according to Solar Manufacturing – resulting in increased efficiency.