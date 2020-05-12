Alro Steel Opens Wisconsin Facility

Alro Steel opened a 194,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Oshkosh, Wis., on March 16, 2020. It replaces the previous 66,000-square-foot facility. In addition to expanded product offerings, the Oshkosh location added new processing capabilities and equipment, including shearing, large-capacity saw cutting, shot blasting for material up to 60 inches wide, and automated equipment to clean and prepare flame- and plasma-cut parts for shipment. The expanded inventory and processing services allow the Oshkosh facility to focus on cut-to-size metals and next-day delivery to Wisconsin customers.

Alro, which was founded in 1948, operates over 70 locations in 12 states and provides a broad inventory of products under the following companies: Alro Steel, Alro Metals, Alro Metals Outlet, Alro Industrial Supply and Alro Plastics.