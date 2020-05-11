Thermcraft President Passes Away

Thomas Morris Crafton, president and CEO of Thermcraft Inc., passed away April 28 at the age of 67. Thermcraft was founded in 1971 by Tom’s father and mother, Morris L. Crafton and Clara Martin Crafton. Tom and his wife, Nancy, moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., in 1978, where he joined his parents at Thermcraft. He was a successful businessman and was greatly admired by his colleagues. Tom has given presentations about small businesses in Washington, D.C. and has relationships with companies throughout the world.