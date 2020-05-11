Bodycote to Open New Illinois Heat-Treat Facility

Bodycote will open a new heat-treatment facility in Elgin, Ill. The purpose-built facility, which is scheduled to be operational in June 2020, has been designed as a replacement for Bodycote’s aging plant in Melrose Park, Ill. It will support manufacturing supply chains in the Midwest region. The Melrose Park facility will be closed once the transfer of customers’ work has been completed. According to Bodycote, the investment allows it to expand capacity and improve its ability to deliver high-quality heat-treatment capabilities.

Bodycote, which has more than 70 facilities in North America, continues to invest in acquiring, updating and building new facilities with new capacity and more operationally efficient services. The Elgin facility is part of this ongoing strategy to provide the best possible capabilities, mix and geographical network to better serve customers.