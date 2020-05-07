Automotive Supplier Orders Refurb of Normalizing Furnace

Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. has been awarded a contract by a major U.S. automotive parts supplier for the complete overhaul and refurbishment of a cast link-belt normalizing furnace. Designed and manufactured by Can-Eng in 1996, the equipment was originally rated at 27,000 pounds/hour of hot-charged, closed-die forgings. It was known to be one of the largest cast link-belt furnaces in the world at the time of its manufacture. The refurbishment project will take place in Can-Eng’s Niagara Falls shops and will consist of a complete refractory reline, new combustion system, new control panel and a Level II automation system.

The furnace shell, hearth and return rolls will be refurbished to near-new condition. The entire operation will be completely automated with Can-Eng’s PET (process enhancement technology) from the furnace charging robot pick position through to the heat-treatment process. The furnace line will go back into operation in the first quarter of 2021 and will be used for normalizing alloyed automotive forgings.