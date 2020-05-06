magEzine news

Electric Truck Manufacturer Provides Update

050720-Endurance

Source: Lordstown Motors

May 6, 2020
Reprints
No Comments

Lordstown Motors, a startup manufacturer of electric pickup trucks, plans to introduce the first production-intent Endurance sometime in early summer, possibly via a virtual reveal from its Ohio headquarters due to COVID-19. The company expects first deliveries to take place in January 2021.

In an open letter on the company’s website, CEO Steve Burns offered two big coronavirus-related revelations. Find out what they are here.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.