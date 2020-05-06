FCA to Convert Idled Plant into Engine-Making Facility

FCA North America will invest $400 million to repurpose an idled transmission plant in Kokomo, Ind., to build the GMET4 engine – the company's 2.0-liter global medium engine inline four-cylinder turbo that is currently offered on the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee. Approximately 1,000 Indiana jobs will be retained, and nearly 200 new jobs will be added to support production.

