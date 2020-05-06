magEzine news
Boeing Restarts Operations in South Carolina
May 6, 2020
Boeing resumed 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC), with most workers returning May 3 and May 4. The return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BSC has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to prepare the work environment and ensure the health and safety of employees.
