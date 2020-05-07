Dependable Metal Treating is observing a milestone anniversary in 2020. It should be quite a celebration because the company has come a long way in a relatively short period of time.

The Kendallville, Ind.-based heat treater opened in 1995 with just two small furnaces. Now, 25 years later, the company operates 10 integral batch furnaces and 13 batch temper furnaces with support equipment and a full metallurgical laboratory. In 2001, a large expansion double its square footage.

Dependable Metal Treating provides carburizing, carbonitriding, annealing, normalizing, tempering and hardening processes to the automotive, agriculture, heavy truck and construction industries. It also supports several tool-and-die shops in the area and offers delivery services.

Ross Noble, company founder and current president, has over 45 years of experience in the heat-treat industry. He has worked in a variety of environments – from small shops to large plants –

and knows how to take a customer’s request and translate it into a process that will provide the best possible outcome.

Noble’s leadership has been key to Dependable Metal Treating’s success. The family-run business focuses on cultivating strong relationships with customers. In fact, several of those relationships have lasted more than 20 years. ISO certification, CQI-9 compliance, continuing employee education and safety training have helped Dependable Metal Treating maintain strong bonds with all of its customers.

Dependable Metal Treating, which currently has 27 employees, is continuing to grow. The company installed a 30- x 48- x 30-inch integral batch furnace, a temper furnace and a washer in 2018. It added another integral batch furnace and temper last year. And plans call for more temper furnaces to be installed in 2020.

As for the future, this MTI member hopes to continue its tradition of dependable service and quality to every customer – big or small. As its customers grow in size and its customer base expands, Dependable Metal Treating will continue to do the same to accommodate their needs – just like it’s done since its inception 25 years ago.

Visit www.dependablemetatreating.com for more information on Dependable Metal Treating.