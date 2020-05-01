Historic Ironworks Creates New Products for Consumer Safety

Fortin Ironworks, a third-generation, family-owned and operated ornamental iron and metal-fabrication company, is creating new products driven by a surge in consumer safety. These American-made products are destined to be an integral part of the “new normal.” The Columbus, Ohio-based company has manufacturing products designed to keep people safe, such as fencing and gates, for nearly 75 years. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, however, Fortin Ironworks is getting requests for new ways of doing things.

Fortin Ironworks has now added foot pulls, touchless keys and mask brackets to its product lineup. The foot pulls and touchless keys are designed to limit the number of items that people have to touch on a daily basis. Foot pulls are easy to install, touchless keys are easy to use and face-mask brackets ensure that people are not just another face in the crowd. Foot pulls are ideal for hospitals, schools, restaurants and factories – basically anywhere there are high numbers of people.