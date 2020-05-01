Auto Component Manufacturer Orders Vacuum Furnaces

Ipsen received an order for two 2-bar vacuum furnaces from a rapidly emerging global automotive component manufacturer with locations in Asia and the U.S. The company awarded Ipsen this order as part of a series of eight furnaces over the last two years. The TITAN H6 was selected because of its inherent process flexibility and ease of installation, as well as the local regional support provided by Ipsen’s sales and service teams in both Asia and the U.S.

“Despite general market conditions at the present time, we are seeing many forward-looking manufacturers continuing to invest in efficient, high-performance systems for the future,” said Ipsen USA President and CEO Patrick McKenna.