Sintavia Achieves Nadcap Approval for Heat Treatment

Sintavia LLC, a provider of metal additive-manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industries, achieved Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) approval for heat treatment at both its Hollywood, Fla., and Davie, Fla., locations. According to Sintavia, it is the only company in the world with Nadcap approvals for laser additive manufacturing, electron-beam additive manufacturing and in-house heat treatment.

The Nadcap accreditation for heat treatment includes nickel and aluminum alloys, and the initial approval is good through July 31, 2021. In addition to Nadcap approvals for heat treatment and additive manufacturing, the company also holds Nadcap approvals for nondestructive testing and chemical processing through its wholly owned subsidiary, QC Laboratories Inc.