Registration Open for IHEA Online Course

Registration for IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course is now open for fall 2020. Scheduled to begin October 5, the six-week class will run through November 15. The flexible online format and interactive forums with other students, along with scheduled office hours with the instructor, are just a few of the benefits of this program.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control, and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final project are administered to guide students and evaluate their knowledge of the material. For a complete listing of the topics covered and/or to register visit www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsFall20.

The course, which is taught by industry expert Jack Marino, allows students to learn in a flexible, online format while at home or work. It is an affordable alternative to campus-based classes and allows students to go at their own pace. Throughout the in-depth online course, students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve your bottom line.

Registration is open through October 1. Cost for IHEA members is $750 or one member voucher, and cost for non-members is $925. The fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course.