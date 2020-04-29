Swedish Company First to Heat Steel with Hydrogen

Ovako, together with Linde Gas AB, conducted a full-scale trial using hydrogen to heat steel before rolling. The trial was performed with good results in one of the company’s pit furnaces at the Hofors rolling mill in Sweden. This historic development for the steel industry proves that carbon dioxide emissions from rolling can be eliminated provided the right financial support and infrastructure are in place.

In collaboration with its partner, Linde Gas AB, Ovako conducted a trial in which steel was heated using hydrogen instead of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) before rolling at the mill in Hofors. The trial was successful, and testing of the steel produced showed that heating with hydrogen does not affect the quality. Given the right conditions, Ovako could therefore introduce hydrogen heating for furnaces at all of its rolling mills and drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Ovako has worked for a long time to modernize and improve the efficiency of its furnaces. The use of hydrogen in combustion would have a great positive effect on the environment because the only emission generated is water vapor.