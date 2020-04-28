Sheffield Forgemasters 3D-Prints Visor Components for Health Workers

Sheffield Forgemasters is devoting its 3D-printing facility to help protect vulnerable, frontline national health service (NHS) workers and assist in the U.K.'s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s Research, Design and Technology (RD&T) department has started to produce 3D-printed components for protective visors used by NHS staff. The initiative coincides with the request of the mayor of the Sheffield City Region for South Yorkshire businesses to join the national effort and help make life-saving medical equipment during the pandemic. RD&T uses its 3D-printing output to produce models and prototypes for ultra-large, complex steel components, but – with the ability to 3D-print the visor components – the business is more than happy to play its part in assisting the fight against the pandemic.

“We don't have large-scale facilities for 3D printing, but it is important for us to do what we can at this desperate time for our NHS workers,” said David Bond, CEO at Sheffield Forgemasters. “Each visor that is constructed could potentially save a person’s life.”