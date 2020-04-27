IHEA Announces 2020-21 Executive Officers, Board of Directors

The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) recently announced its 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Executive Officers. The new executive officers are Scott Bishop of Alabama Power Company as president, Jeff Valuck of Surface Combustion as vice president and Brian Kelly of Honeywell Thermal Solutions as treasurer. Bishop has served as IRED chairman, presented at numerous workshops and seminars, and provided key support in the recent revision of the Infrared Process Heating Handbook for Industrial Applications. Michael Stowe of Advanced Energy assumes the role of past president.

“It is an honor to serve as IHEA’s president for the 2020-2021 term,” Bishop said. “I look forward to continuing the great work IHEA has done for more than 90 years. During this unprecedented time I would like to encourage our members to be proactive in finding ways to better serve our industry and make an impact.”

IHEA also welcomed new board member Alberto Cantu of Nutec Bickley. Cantu has been involved with IHEA since 2011 and participates on the Safety Standards and Codes Committee. Continuing their service on the IHEA Board of Directors for 2020-2021: Gary Berwick, Dry Coolers, Bob Fincken, Super Systems Inc.; Doug Glenn, Heat Treat Today; Francis Liebens, SOLO Swiss Group; Daniel Llaguno, Nutec Bickley; John Podach, Fostoria Process Equipment, a div. of TPI Corp.; and John Stanley, Karl Dungs Inc.