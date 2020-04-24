Tool Manufacturer Orders Vacuum Furnace

SECO/WARWICK received an order from an international tool manufacturer, with branches in 40 countries, for a vacuum furnace that will be used for tempering. The horizontal, front-loading furnace is purpose-built to accommodate the company’s needs with an all-metal hot zone for clean vacuum processing, a convection fan and a pressurized gas quench for quick cooling. This was the third furnace order from the tool manufacturer.

According to SECO/WARWICK, its Vector high-pressure gas-quenching (HPGQ) furnaces are ideal for machine tool manufacturers. They can be used for most standard hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat treating, brazing and sintering applications. Vector can provide high uniformity in heat-treated parts, high consistency in workloads and high speeds in batch processing, along with low gas consumption.