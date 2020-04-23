Solar Manufacturing Adds Sales Rep

Solar Manufacturing announce that MetalPro Resources will assume the role of sales representative for the states of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. MetalPro Resources consists of Jim Senne, Steve Maus and Bill Andreski, who bring a combination of over 100 years of heat-treating knowledge and experience. The company has offices located in the Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Cleveland areas.

“Our region is rich in vacuum furnace applications and opportunities, and we’re moving forward with the best possible partner in Solar Manufacturing,” Maus said.