Next-Generation Micro Nuclear Plant

Oklo, a developer of a micro nuclear reactor design, has become the first of the so-called "advanced reactors" to submit a combined construction and operating license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo's Aurora reactor would only be 1.5 MW in capacity versus others at 200-300 MW.

It would use metal fuel to produce heat, which would then go through a heat exchanger and be converted into electricity. The reactor has the ability to run for decades without needing to refuel, and the type of nuclear fission used allows waste to be recycled.

