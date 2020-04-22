Georgia Southern Students Build 3D Printer

Realizing that an industrial 3D printer would be too expensive and wouldn’t meet their needs, a Georgia Southern professor and two students built their own, which is still being fine-tuned. Professor Snelling said he wants to use the machine in research projects involving data collection and analysis, and use robotics in tandem with the 3D printer. The machine will be used to give students professional experience, which can be translated to working with industrial equipment.

Learn more here.