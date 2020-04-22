Wynnchurch Capital Invests in Western Forge & Flange

Wynnchurch Capital acquired the assets of Western Forge & Flange Co. Based in Cleveland, Texas, Western manufactures high-quality, specialty forgings and flanges used in petrochemical, nuclear, military and other industrial infrastructure applications. Founded in 1944, the company has the ability to provide high-quality products and solutions with quick turnaround times on orders ranging from standard to highly custom. Western will unite under one platform with Pennsylvania Machine Works (Penn Machine), a Wynnchurch portfolio company. According to Wynnchurch, the acquisition creates one of the largest domestic, vertically integrated manufacturers of fittings and flanges.

Greg Gleason, partner at Wynnchurch, said, “Western and Penn Machine have both built strong reputations for providing customers with specialty forged products for the most demanding applications with industry-leading service levels.”

Wynnchurch Capital acquired Pennsylvania Machine Works, a fully integrated manufacturer of high-pressure forged fittings and branch connections, in February 2020. Aston, Pa.-based Penn Machine is supported by its forging facility in Swedesboro, N.J., and machine shops in Aston and Houston, Texas.