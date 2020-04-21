Heat TreatingWhite Papers

The Influence of Tempering Parameters on the Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Heat-Treated Low-Alloy PM Steels

Ipsen Whitepaper
April 21, 2020
Order Reprints
No Comments

Tempering is a heat-treatment technique used to improve the strength, ductility and toughness of hardened carbon steels. Tempering occurs by heating the steel to below its critical temperature in order to transform the metastable body-centered tetragonal martensite structure that is formed during quenching into a more stable structure of fine carbide particles. Choosing the correct parameters for tempering is critical to achieving the desired balance of properties.

 To download this whitepaper click here.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.