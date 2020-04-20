Incineration Solution Developed for Infectious Medical Waste

Baker Furnace developed an incineration solution for infectious medical waste. As more and more people are treated for COVID-19, the amount of infectious waste produced will continue to increase. The company manufactured a medical waste incinerator that uses temperatures in excess of 1832°F (1000°C) to eliminate infectious pathogens and reduce waste.

According to preliminary data, the COVID-19 virus survives longer outside the body than the common flu. The medical waste that hosts these pathogens will need to be treated at help centers and hospitals across the world. For example, medical personnel are using N95 masks throughout their shifts. These N95 masks may contain the COVID-19 virus and will need to be disposed of properly to eliminate the potential of infecting others. The sheer number of N95 masks and other PPE that are being used and disposed of creates a waste issue at medical facilities. If this waste is simply sterilized and taken to a landfill instead of incinerating, the environmental impact will be significant.

Medical waste incinerators provide an effective, environmentally friendly solution to the impending medical waste crisis. These incinerators effectively destroy COVID-19 by using a thermal oxidation process and heating the medical waste to extreme temperatures in excess of 1832°F (1000°C).

Baker Furnace’s medical waste incineration systems are designed in configurations that allow for them to be transported from site to site, and they only require an electric and gas connection. This provides facilities with the option to maximize their usage and waste reduction.